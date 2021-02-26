Fusion (FSN) Achieves Market Cap of $38.05 Million

Fusion (CURRENCY:FSN) traded down 13.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 26th. One Fusion token can now be purchased for about $0.77 or 0.00001619 BTC on popular exchanges. Fusion has a total market capitalization of $38.05 million and approximately $15.19 million worth of Fusion was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Fusion has traded up 16.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,920.98 or 1.00459416 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded up 48.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded 32.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000016 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001650 BTC.

Super Bitcoin (SBTC) traded 26.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001804 BTC.

Fusion Profile

Fusion (FSN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 31st, 2018. Fusion’s total supply is 66,833,671 tokens and its circulating supply is 49,263,914 tokens. Fusion’s official website is fusion.org . The official message board for Fusion is medium.com/@fusionprotocol . The Reddit community for Fusion is /r/FusionFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fusion’s official Twitter account is @FusionFSN

According to CryptoCompare, “Fusion is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. The FSN token is an essential component of all the tools available in the Fusion ecosystem. FSN tokens enable access to the entire suite of features and financial transactions on the network. The Fusion MainNet went live on June 2019, in the short/medium term Fusion tokens will exist in various states to maximize access to liquidity and to provide flexibility for token holders. Token holders can seamlessly swap between native MainNet FSN, ERC20 FSN and later BEP2 FSN using Fusion’s Token Swap mechanism and Asset Gateway. Importantly, the total supply of FSN tokens will remain constant. FSN explorer “

