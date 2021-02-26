FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO) (TSE:EQB) Issued By National Bank Financial

Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO) (TSE:EQB) – Analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2021 EPS estimates for Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 23rd. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now anticipates that the company will earn $14.71 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $14.89. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO)’s FY2022 earnings at $15.80 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on EQB. TD Securities increased their price target on Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO) from C$130.00 to C$155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cormark raised their target price on Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO) from C$116.00 to C$140.00 in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO) from C$107.00 to C$137.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO) from C$128.00 to C$150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO) from C$130.00 to C$136.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$139.75.

Shares of TSE:EQB traded down C$0.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$133.00. The company had a trading volume of 820 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,879. Equitable Group Inc. has a twelve month low of C$44.57 and a twelve month high of C$146.26. The stock has a market cap of C$2.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$111.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$93.01.

In other news, Senior Officer Andrew Moor sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$97.86, for a total transaction of C$78,288.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,867 shares in the company, valued at C$3,020,644.62.

Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO) Company Profile

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides various financial services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates (GICs), high interest savings accounts (HISAs), tax-free savings accounts (TFSAs), and institutional deposit notes.

