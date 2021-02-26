FY2021 EPS Estimates for B2Gold Corp. (BTO.TO) Lowered by Cormark (TSE:BTO)

B2Gold Corp. (BTO.TO) (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) – Research analysts at Cormark lowered their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of B2Gold Corp. (BTO.TO) in a report released on Thursday, February 25th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.50 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.52. Cormark also issued estimates for B2Gold Corp. (BTO.TO)’s FY2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on B2Gold Corp. (BTO.TO) from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Raymond James set a C$8.00 price objective on B2Gold Corp. (BTO.TO) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Pi Financial set a C$10.00 price target on B2Gold Corp. (BTO.TO) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on B2Gold Corp. (BTO.TO) to C$6.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$9.00 target price on shares of B2Gold Corp. (BTO.TO) in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$10.22.

BTO traded down C$0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching C$5.69. 495,148 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,858,748. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$6.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$7.73. B2Gold Corp. has a 12-month low of C$3.12 and a 12-month high of C$9.99. The company has a market cap of C$5.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be paid a $0.051 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. B2Gold Corp. (BTO.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.97%.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

