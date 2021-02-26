FY2021 EPS Estimates for Bank of Montreal Lifted by Cormark (NYSE:BMO)

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) – Research analysts at Cormark upped their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Bank of Montreal in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 24th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $7.89 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $6.74. Cormark also issued estimates for Bank of Montreal’s Q1 2022 earnings at $2.04 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on BMO. Credit Suisse Group raised Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Scotiabank upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Bank of Montreal from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.39.

Shares of NYSE BMO traded down $1.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $82.72. 6,580 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 650,688. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Bank of Montreal has a 1 year low of $38.31 and a 1 year high of $86.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.79. The stock has a market cap of $53.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.89, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.29.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The bank reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $1.40. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 14.82%. The business had revenue of $6.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of Montreal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of Montreal in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of Montreal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Bank of Montreal by 1,008.4% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 920 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.18% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.8402 per share. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.12%.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

