FY2021 EPS Estimates for Capstone Mining Corp. (TSE:CS) Boosted by Analyst

Capstone Mining Corp. (TSE:CS) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Capstone Mining in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 24th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now expects that the mining company will earn $0.49 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.46. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $4.50 price objective on the stock.
A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CS. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Capstone Mining from C$3.00 to C$4.00 in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities raised their target price on Capstone Mining from C$3.50 to C$4.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank raised their target price on Capstone Mining from C$4.25 to C$4.50 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Capstone Mining from C$3.75 to C$4.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Capstone Mining from C$3.50 to C$4.75 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$3.86.
In other news, Senior Officer Jason Paul Howe sold 417,439 shares of Capstone Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.05, for a total transaction of C$855,749.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 887,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,819,561.55. Also, Director Darren Murvin Pylot sold 2,450,000 shares of Capstone Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.05, for a total value of C$5,022,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,965,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$6,078,696.90.
Capstone Mining Company Profile
Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, an underground, copper-silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.
