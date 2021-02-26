FY2021 EPS Estimates for Capstone Mining Corp. (TSE:CS) Boosted by Analyst

Capstone Mining Corp. (TSE:CS) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Capstone Mining in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 24th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now expects that the mining company will earn $0.49 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.46. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $4.50 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CS. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Capstone Mining from C$3.00 to C$4.00 in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities raised their target price on Capstone Mining from C$3.50 to C$4.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank raised their target price on Capstone Mining from C$4.25 to C$4.50 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Capstone Mining from C$3.75 to C$4.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Capstone Mining from C$3.50 to C$4.75 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$3.86.

Shares of TSE:CS traded down C$0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$3.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 377,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 988,248. Capstone Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$0.33 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.18. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.59 billion and a P/E ratio of -1,012.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.63, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$3.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.03.

In other news, Senior Officer Jason Paul Howe sold 417,439 shares of Capstone Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.05, for a total transaction of C$855,749.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 887,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,819,561.55. Also, Director Darren Murvin Pylot sold 2,450,000 shares of Capstone Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.05, for a total value of C$5,022,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,965,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$6,078,696.90.

Capstone Mining Company Profile

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, an underground, copper-silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.

