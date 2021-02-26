FY2021 EPS Estimates for Fiore Gold Ltd. (CVE:F) Raised by Analyst

Fiore Gold Ltd. (CVE:F) – Research analysts at Desjardins boosted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Fiore Gold in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 23rd. Desjardins analyst D. Stewart now anticipates that the company will earn $0.23 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.22.

Shares of F traded down C$0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$1.11. 8,538 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 251,565. Fiore Gold has a 52-week low of C$0.27 and a 52-week high of C$1.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.45. The firm has a market cap of C$108.46 million and a P/E ratio of 6.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 4.73.

Fiore Gold (CVE:F) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$31.87 million during the quarter.

Fiore Gold Company Profile

Fiore Gold Ltd. operates as a gold production and development company in the United States. The company's projects include the Pan Mine, an open pit, heap leach mine located in White Pine County, Nevada; the Gold Rock project, which covers an area of approximately 20,300 hectares of contiguous land package on the Battle Mountain-Eureka Trend; and the Golden Eagle project that covers an area of approximately 339.3 acres located in Ferry County, Washington.

