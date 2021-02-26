FY2021 EPS Estimates for Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI) Lowered by National Bank Financial

Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI) – Analysts at National Bank Financial cut their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Gibson Energy in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 23rd. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.88 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.12. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on GEI. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Gibson Energy from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. CIBC dropped their price objective on Gibson Energy from C$24.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$22.00 price objective on Gibson Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Gibson Energy from C$27.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Firstegy cut Gibson Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$23.88.

Shares of GEI stock traded down C$0.47 on Friday, hitting C$21.96. 41,102 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 605,959. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 195.92. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.20 billion and a PE ratio of 23.20. Gibson Energy has a one year low of C$10.96 and a one year high of C$26.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$20.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$21.67.

Gibson Energy Company Profile

Gibson Energy Inc, a crude oil infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of crude oil and refined products in North America. It operates through Infrastructure and Marketing segments. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility, as well as procession, recovery, and disposal terminals.

