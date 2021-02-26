FY2021 EPS Estimates for Hydro One Limited (H.TO) Cut by National Bank Financial (TSE:H)

Hydro One Limited (H.TO) (TSE:H) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Hydro One Limited (H.TO) in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 24th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.47 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.53. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock.
Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. CIBC restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Hydro One Limited (H.TO) in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James set a C$32.00 price objective on shares of Hydro One Limited (H.TO) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Hydro One Limited (H.TO) from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$30.25.
About Hydro One Limited (H.TO)
Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electrical transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission, Distribution, and Other Business. The company owns and operates approximately 123,000 circuit kilometers of low-voltage distribution network.
