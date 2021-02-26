FY2021 EPS Estimates for Inter Pipeline Ltd. (TSE:IPL) Decreased by Analyst

Inter Pipeline Ltd. (TSE:IPL) – National Bank Financial dropped their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Inter Pipeline in a report released on Tuesday, February 23rd. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.70 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.71. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on IPL. Tudor Pickering boosted their price objective on Inter Pipeline to C$18.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on Inter Pipeline from C$13.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday. CIBC upgraded Inter Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$13.50 to C$17.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. CSFB boosted their price objective on Inter Pipeline from C$16.50 to C$20.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Inter Pipeline from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$13.50 to C$16.50 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$16.98.

Shares of IPL traded down C$0.01 on Friday, reaching C$17.90. 88,515 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,071,637. The firm has a market cap of C$7.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.49, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.17. Inter Pipeline has a 12 month low of C$5.35 and a 12 month high of C$20.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$14.45 and its 200-day moving average price is C$13.44.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 22nd. Inter Pipeline’s payout ratio is presently 93.75%.

About Inter Pipeline

Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation and storage, and natural gas liquids processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; Natural Gas Liquids (NGL) Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage.

