FY2021 EPS Estimates for Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) Boosted by National Bank Financial

Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) – Analysts at National Bank Financial increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Thomson Reuters in a report issued on Tuesday, February 23rd. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $2.03 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.02. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Thomson Reuters’ FY2022 earnings at $2.68 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on TRI. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Thomson Reuters from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity raised Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC raised Thomson Reuters from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.23.

Shares of TRI stock traded up $0.29 on Friday, reaching $88.93. 410 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 515,250. The company has a market cap of $44.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $82.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. Thomson Reuters has a 1 year low of $52.23 and a 1 year high of $89.97.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 31.66% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 8,874,616 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $705,986,000 after purchasing an additional 115,736 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,773,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $719,771,000 after acquiring an additional 257,733 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,849,814 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $395,719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126,585 shares during the period. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 88.4% in the 4th quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. now owns 3,049,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $249,748,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430,600 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,319,905 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $189,292,000 after acquiring an additional 154,086 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.49% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. This is a boost from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is presently 117.83%.

About Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and business information services to professionals in the United States, Other Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. It operates through five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print.

