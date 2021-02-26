FY2022 Earnings Forecast for The Home Depot, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:HD)

The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) – Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of The Home Depot in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Matuszewski now forecasts that the home improvement retailer will post earnings of $12.36 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $12.55. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The Home Depot’s FY2023 earnings at $13.42 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Guggenheim upgraded The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zelman & Associates upgraded The Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on The Home Depot from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Wedbush cut The Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.25.

Shares of HD stock traded up $3.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $258.62. The stock had a trading volume of 156,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,237,751. The Home Depot has a 12-month low of $140.63 and a 12-month high of $292.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $278.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $275.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $275.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $32.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.10 billion. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The company’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.28 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. This is a positive change from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.54%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HD. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Westchester Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new stake in The Home Depot during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 139.6% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

