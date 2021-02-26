FY2022 EPS Estimates for bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) Cut by Analyst

bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) – Research analysts at Wedbush lowered their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of bluebird bio in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 24th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($8.82) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($8.14). Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for bluebird bio’s FY2023 earnings at ($7.04) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($5.04) EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of bluebird bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of bluebird bio from $94.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of bluebird bio from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of bluebird bio from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $76.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of bluebird bio from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.31.

Shares of BLUE traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.83. 80,061 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,336,237. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.88 and a 200-day moving average of $49.65. bluebird bio has a 52 week low of $24.24 and a 52 week high of $76.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 1.89.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($3.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.96) by ($0.05). bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 256.84% and a negative return on equity of 45.78%. The company had revenue of $10.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.01 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($4.04) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 365,749 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 10,751 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,158 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of bluebird bio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $891,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 114,723 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,964,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 204.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 637,289 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,576,000 after purchasing an additional 428,098 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO William D. Baird III sold 949 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total transaction of $42,752.45. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,194 shares in the company, valued at $1,044,889.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO William D. Baird III sold 1,216 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total transaction of $55,352.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,581 shares in the company, valued at $982,367.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,396 shares of company stock worth $178,798. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing of transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its gene therapy programs include LentiGlobin for the treatment of Ã-thalassemia and sickle cell disease; and Lenti-D for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

