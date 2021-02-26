FY2022 EPS Estimates for Epizyme, Inc. Cut by Wedbush (NASDAQ:EPZM)

Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) – Investment analysts at Wedbush cut their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Epizyme in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 23rd. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($1.83) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($1.57). Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Epizyme’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.89) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.92 EPS.

Get Epizyme alerts:

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.06). Epizyme had a negative net margin of 1,899.35% and a negative return on equity of 83.45%. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.55 million. Epizyme’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on EPZM. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Epizyme in a report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Epizyme from $35.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Epizyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Barclays dropped their target price on Epizyme from $33.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Epizyme from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.86.

NASDAQ EPZM traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $9.57. 6,978 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 840,550. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.07. Epizyme has a 12 month low of $9.65 and a 12 month high of $23.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $972.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 8.71 and a current ratio of 8.95.

In other Epizyme news, insider Shefali Agarwal sold 2,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.54, for a total transaction of $34,147.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 76,089 shares in the company, valued at $1,030,245.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew Ros sold 2,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.41, for a total value of $32,769.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,343 shares of company stock worth $202,079 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Epizyme by 169.1% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Epizyme in the third quarter worth about $49,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Epizyme by 542.9% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. XTX Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Epizyme in the fourth quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Epizyme in the third quarter worth about $130,000. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Epizyme

Epizyme, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases. The company offers Tazemetostat for the treatment of metastatic or locally advanced epithelioid sarcoma epithelioid sarcoma in the United States.

See Also: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Epizyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Epizyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.