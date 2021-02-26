FY2022 EPS Estimates for European Commercial REIT (TSE:ERE) Reduced by Analyst

European Commercial REIT (TSE:ERE) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial cut their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of European Commercial REIT in a report released on Wednesday, February 24th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.23 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.25.

Separately, Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of European Commercial REIT in a research report on Monday, November 2nd.

