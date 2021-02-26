FY2022 EPS Estimates for Marathon Oil Co. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:MRO)

Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial raised their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Marathon Oil in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 24th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.09). Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Marathon Oil’s FY2023 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $830.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $846.86 million. Marathon Oil had a negative return on equity of 6.64% and a negative net margin of 32.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS.

MRO has been the topic of several other reports. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective (up from $6.00) on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised Marathon Oil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Barclays raised Marathon Oil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Truist raised Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.69.

Shares of MRO traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.68. 566,005 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,297,414. The company has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a PE ratio of -7.85 and a beta of 3.36. Marathon Oil has a 52-week low of $3.02 and a 52-week high of $12.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.23.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Marathon Oil by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 12,442 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in Marathon Oil by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 65,164 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 18,553 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 34,084 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 1,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,936 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,559 shares in the last quarter. 67.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.00%.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and Equatorial Guinea. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol, as well as owns and operates 32 central gathering and treating facilities and the Sugarloaf gathering system, a 42-mile natural gas pipeline through Karnes and Atascosa Counties.

