FY2022 EPS Estimates for Reckitt Benckiser Group plc Increased by Analyst (OTCMKTS:RBGLY)

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2022 EPS estimates for Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note issued on Thursday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Deboo now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.90 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.83. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Reckitt Benckiser Group’s FY2023 earnings at $0.95 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.01 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.05 EPS.
A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Thursday. BNP Paribas cut shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Monday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.
About Reckitt Benckiser Group
Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.
