FY2022 EPS Estimates for Reckitt Benckiser Group plc Increased by Analyst (OTCMKTS:RBGLY)

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2022 EPS estimates for Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note issued on Thursday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Deboo now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.90 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.83. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Reckitt Benckiser Group’s FY2023 earnings at $0.95 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.01 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.05 EPS.

Get Reckitt Benckiser Group alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Thursday. BNP Paribas cut shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Monday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

Shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group stock remained flat at $$17.02 during trading hours on Friday. 710,373 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 384,288. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a fifty-two week low of $12.76 and a fifty-two week high of $21.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.91 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

About Reckitt Benckiser Group

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.