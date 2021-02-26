FY2023 EPS Estimates for Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) Reduced by Analyst

Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) – Analysts at B. Riley reduced their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Six Flags Entertainment in a report released on Thursday, February 25th. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.07 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.09. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on SIX. Macquarie boosted their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $27.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Truist increased their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $33.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Six Flags Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a report on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Six Flags Entertainment has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.21.

NYSE:SIX traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,723,151. Six Flags Entertainment has a 12-month low of $8.75 and a 12-month high of $48.32. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.54 and a beta of 2.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.71.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $109.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.59 million. The company’s revenue was down 58.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 1,067.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at $386,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 102,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after buying an additional 15,028 shares during the last quarter. 80.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. The company's parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. It owns and operates 26 parks in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

