FY2023 EPS Estimates for Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Lowered by Analyst

Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ventas in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $3.26 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.72. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Ventas in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Ventas from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Ventas from $39.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Ventas from $23.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Ventas from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.89.

VTR traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.67. The company had a trading volume of 25,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,039,275. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.96. The company has a market cap of $20.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.06. Ventas has a 1 year low of $13.35 and a 1 year high of $61.02.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.44). Ventas had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 10.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in shares of Ventas during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ventas during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ventas during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ventas during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ventas during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

In other Ventas news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,076 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total transaction of $850,475.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 735,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,610,685.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 5,200 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $280,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 142,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,699,914. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

