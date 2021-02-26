FYDcoin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $4,956.00 (FYD)

FYDcoin (CURRENCY:FYD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 26th. Over the last seven days, FYDcoin has traded 15.3% lower against the dollar. FYDcoin has a total market capitalization of $1.75 million and $4,956.00 worth of FYDcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FYDcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

AceD (ACED) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000034 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000892 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded up 34% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000045 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000050 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 25th, 2019. FYDcoin’s total supply is 552,566,473 coins and its circulating supply is 526,739,676 coins. The official message board for FYDcoin is medium.com/@fydcoin . The official website for FYDcoin is www.fydcoin.com

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FYDcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FYDcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FYDcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

