GameStop (NYSE:GME) Shares Down 6.4%

Shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) dropped 6.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $86.00 and last traded at $101.74. Approximately 91,653,672 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 67% from the average daily volume of 54,984,652 shares. The stock had previously closed at $108.73.

Several research firms have weighed in on GME. Telsey Advisory Group cut shares of GameStop from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of GameStop from $8.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Standpoint Research cut shares of GameStop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GameStop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of GameStop from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.94.

The stock has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.94 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $78.33 and its 200-day moving average is $28.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.32. GameStop had a negative net margin of 5.32% and a negative return on equity of 33.58%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.49) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that GameStop Corp. will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.71, for a total value of $131,985.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,198,763.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boston Partners increased its holdings in GameStop by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 85,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after buying an additional 8,915 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in GameStop during the third quarter worth $210,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in GameStop by 99.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 84,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 42,211 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in GameStop by 7.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 136,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after buying an additional 9,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in GameStop during the fourth quarter worth $205,000.

GameStop Corp. operates as a multichannel video game, consumer electronics, and collectibles retailer in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned video game platforms; accessories, including controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, and memory cards; new and pre-owned video game software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads, as well as network points cards, and prepaid digital and prepaid subscription cards.

