Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) Shares Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,325 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,003 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Garmin were worth $6,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Garmin by 75.7% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 246 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Garmin in the third quarter worth $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Garmin by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 280 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Garmin in the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Garmin in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRMN opened at $124.34 on Friday. Garmin Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $61.04 and a fifty-two week high of $133.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $123.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.98.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.34. Garmin had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on GRMN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a research report on Sunday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Garmin from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Garmin from $112.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Garmin from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Garmin presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.25.

In other news, EVP Patrick Desbois sold 3,014 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.90, for a total value of $382,476.60. Also, Director Matthew Munn sold 2,214 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.75, for a total value of $282,838.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,722 shares of company stock worth $1,670,325 over the last quarter. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

