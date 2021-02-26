Gary Jennison Buys 100,000 Shares of Amigo Holdings PLC (LON:AMGO) Stock

Amigo Holdings PLC (LON:AMGO) insider Gary Jennison acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 11 ($0.14) per share, with a total value of £11,000 ($14,371.57).
Shares of LON:AMGO opened at GBX 11.55 ($0.15) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £54.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 7.83 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 9.53. Amigo Holdings PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 4.84 ($0.06) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 54.70 ($0.71). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 402.61, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 2.76.
About Amigo
