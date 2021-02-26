Gary Jennison Buys 100,000 Shares of Amigo Holdings PLC (LON:AMGO) Stock

Amigo Holdings PLC (LON:AMGO) insider Gary Jennison acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 11 ($0.14) per share, with a total value of £11,000 ($14,371.57).

Shares of LON:AMGO opened at GBX 11.55 ($0.15) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £54.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 7.83 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 9.53. Amigo Holdings PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 4.84 ($0.06) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 54.70 ($0.71). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 402.61, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 2.76.

Amigo Holdings PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides guarantor loans to individuals in the United Kingdom. It also engages in trading business. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Bournemouth, the United Kingdom. Amigo Holdings PLC is a subsidiary of Richmond Group Limited.

