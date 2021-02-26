Gas (GAS) Market Capitalization Tops $116.30 Million

Gas (CURRENCY:GAS) traded 11.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 26th. Gas has a market cap of $116.30 million and $75.34 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Gas has traded 149.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Gas token can currently be bought for approximately $11.48 or 0.00024803 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002160 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $221.23 or 0.00477869 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.38 or 0.00067777 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000923 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.53 or 0.00081075 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.95 or 0.00056051 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.01 or 0.00075632 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $218.39 or 0.00471729 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000467 BTC.

About Gas

Gas launched on August 1st, 2017. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,128,375 tokens. Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Gas is neo.org

Buying and Selling Gas

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

