GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) Trading Down 6%

GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) shares dropped 6% on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.12 and last traded at $3.12. Approximately 564,943 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 8% from the average daily volume of 524,693 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.32.

GLOP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut GasLog Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley increased their price objective on GasLog Partners from $3.25 to $3.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on GasLog Partners from $3.25 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, GasLog Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.79.

Get GasLog Partners alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market cap of $153.97 million, a P/E ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 2.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.36.

GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The shipping company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. GasLog Partners had a positive return on equity of 13.38% and a negative net margin of 23.09%. Sell-side analysts predict that GasLog Partners LP will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. GasLog Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.20%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLOP. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of GasLog Partners by 1,334.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,349 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 13,349 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in shares of GasLog Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in GasLog Partners in the third quarter valued at about $92,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in GasLog Partners in the third quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in GasLog Partners in the third quarter valued at about $144,000. 21.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GasLog Partners Company Profile (NYSE:GLOP)

GasLog Partners LP owns, operates, and acquires liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under multi-year charters. As of August 5, 2020, it operated a fleet of 15 LNG carriers with an average carrying capacity of approximately 158,000 cubic meters. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Piraeus, Greece.

Recommended Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for GasLog Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GasLog Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.