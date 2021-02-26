GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $83.60.

GATX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen increased their price target on GATX from $84.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GATX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 29th.

In other GATX news, VP Robert Zmudka sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.11, for a total value of $418,484.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,820 shares in the company, valued at $933,980.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deborah A. Golden sold 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.89, for a total value of $608,963.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,675,137.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,284 shares of company stock valued at $5,061,051 in the last quarter. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of GATX in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of GATX in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of GATX by 65.4% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 759 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of GATX by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GATX in the fourth quarter valued at $105,000.

GATX stock opened at $96.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.04. GATX has a twelve month low of $50.69 and a twelve month high of $101.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.91. The company has a current ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.36). GATX had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The firm had revenue of $304.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. GATX’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that GATX will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This is a boost from GATX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. GATX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.85%.

GATX Corporation leases, operates, manages, and remarkets assets in the rail and marine markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Rail North America, Rail International, Portfolio Management, and American Steamship Company (ASC). It leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

