GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This is an increase from GCM Grosvenor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

GCM Grosvenor stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 278,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,142. GCM Grosvenor has a 12-month low of $9.00 and a 12-month high of $15.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.22.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GCMG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of GCM Grosvenor in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. William Blair started coverage on shares of GCM Grosvenor in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Grosvenor Capital Management, L.P. is global alternative asset management solutions provider. The firm primarily provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. It also provides its services to investment companies, high net worth individuals, pension and profit sharing plans and state or municipal government entities.

