GCP Student Living (LON:DIGS) Shares Down 1.7%

GCP Student Living PLC (LON:DIGS) dropped 1.7% on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 153.80 ($2.01) and last traded at GBX 154.20 ($2.01). Approximately 1,181,679 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 54% from the average daily volume of 768,544 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 156.80 ($2.05).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.42, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 2.90. The stock has a market capitalization of £701.64 million and a PE ratio of 6.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 145.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 135.67.

Get GCP Student Living alerts:

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a GBX 0.25 ($0.00) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.17%. GCP Student Living’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.28%.

GCP Student Living plc was the first real estate investment trust in the UK to focus on student residential assets. The Company seeks to provide shareholders with attractive total returns in the longer term through the potential for modest capital appreciation and regular, sustainable, long-term dividends with RPI inflation-linked income characteristics.

See Also: Analyst Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for GCP Student Living Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GCP Student Living and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.