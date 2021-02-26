GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $247.04 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) will post $247.04 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for GDS’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $245.38 million and the highest is $248.09 million. GDS posted sales of $169.38 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GDS will report full year sales of $869.15 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $865.53 million to $876.59 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.28 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover GDS.

Get GDS alerts:

GDS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HSBC raised shares of GDS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of GDS from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GDS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of GDS from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of GDS in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.06.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AXA S.A. acquired a new position in GDS during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of GDS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of GDS by 36.9% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of GDS by 109.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of GDS by 597.3% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. 66.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GDS opened at $101.82 on Friday. GDS has a one year low of $43.27 and a one year high of $116.76. The company has a market cap of $15.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -195.81 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $108.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

About GDS

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services to the cloud, internet and banking industries. The company serves cloud service providers, Internet companies, financial institutions, telecommunications and IT service providers, and large domestic private sector and multinational corporations.

Further Reading: Trading on Margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GDS (GDS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GDS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GDS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.