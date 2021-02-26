GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) by 18.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,804 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of GDS worth $8,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of GDS by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,583,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,219,000 after acquiring an additional 380,725 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of GDS by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,775,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,274,000 after acquiring an additional 89,844 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of GDS by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,536,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,746,000 after acquiring an additional 98,722 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of GDS by 1,895.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,217,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kylin Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of GDS by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kylin Management LLC now owns 1,053,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,241,000 after acquiring an additional 103,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.97% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GDS. Zacks Investment Research raised GDS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. HSBC raised GDS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Truist upped their target price on GDS from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Raymond James upped their target price on GDS from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on GDS in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.06.

Shares of GDS stock opened at $101.82 on Friday. GDS Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $43.27 and a fifty-two week high of $116.76. The firm has a market cap of $15.48 billion, a PE ratio of -195.81 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $108.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services to the cloud, internet and banking industries. The company serves cloud service providers, Internet companies, financial institutions, telecommunications and IT service providers, and large domestic private sector and multinational corporations.

