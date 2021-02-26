GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $33.75

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY) shares reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $33.75 and last traded at $33.75, with a volume of 1490 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.75.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GEAGY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.59. The stock has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.82 and a beta of 1.16.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

