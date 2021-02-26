Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERY) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company.

Several analysts have issued reports on GBERY shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Geberit in a report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Geberit in a report on Friday, January 15th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Geberit in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Geberit in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Geberit in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th.

Get Geberit alerts:

OTCMKTS:GBERY opened at $60.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.14. Geberit has a 52-week low of $39.00 and a 52-week high of $67.64.

Geberit AG develops, produces, and distributes sanitary products and systems for the residential and commercial construction industry worldwide. The company offers installation and flushing systems, such as installation systems, and cisterns and mechanisms, as well as various flushing systems for toilets; and piping systems, including building drainage systems and supply systems.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for Geberit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geberit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.