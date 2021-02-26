Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GBERY. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Geberit in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Geberit in a report on Friday, January 15th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Geberit in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Geberit in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Geberit in a report on Friday, October 30th.

OTCMKTS GBERY opened at $60.23 on Friday. Geberit has a 52-week low of $39.00 and a 52-week high of $67.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.14.

Geberit AG develops, produces, and distributes sanitary products and systems for the residential and commercial construction industry worldwide. The company offers installation and flushing systems, such as installation systems, and cisterns and mechanisms, as well as various flushing systems for toilets; and piping systems, including building drainage systems and supply systems.

