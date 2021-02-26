Gemini Dollar (GUSD) Market Cap Hits $120.01 Million

Gemini Dollar (CURRENCY:GUSD) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 26th. During the last seven days, Gemini Dollar has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Gemini Dollar coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002103 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Gemini Dollar has a total market capitalization of $120.01 million and $8.87 million worth of Gemini Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Gemini Dollar alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.27 or 0.00055241 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $340.44 or 0.00715835 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.42 or 0.00030313 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.81 or 0.00035354 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00006507 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.61 or 0.00060166 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002103 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002105 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00003862 BTC.

Gemini Dollar Coin Profile

GUSD is a coin. It launched on September 9th, 2018. Gemini Dollar’s total supply is 120,009,589 coins. Gemini Dollar’s official Twitter account is @GeminiDotCom and its Facebook page is accessible here . Gemini Dollar’s official message board is gemini.com/blog . The Reddit community for Gemini Dollar is /r/Gemini and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gemini Dollar’s official website is gemini.com/dollar

According to CryptoCompare, “Gemini is a licensed digital asset financial platform. It enables users with the ability to trade (buy/sell), and store digital assets by granting them the access to custody services and a crypto marketplace. Gemini platform works under the regulatory oversight of the New York State Department of Financial Services. The GUSD token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency developed by Gemini. It is a stable coin which is attached to the USD, giving it the stability of fiat along with the advantages of cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling Gemini Dollar

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gemini Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gemini Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gemini Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Gemini Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gemini Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.