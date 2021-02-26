Genesis Metals (CVE:GIS) Shares Down 2.3%

Genesis Metals Corp. (CVE:GIS)’s stock price dropped 2.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.21. Approximately 250,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 102% from the average daily volume of 123,711 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.22.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.23 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.25. The stock has a market cap of C$10.93 million and a P/E ratio of -2.73.

About Genesis Metals (CVE:GIS)

Genesis Metals Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada. It holds 100% interest in the Chevrier Gold deposit that covers an area of 275 square kilometers in Quebec; and 100% interest in the October Gold Property, which covers 203 square kilometers in the Southern Swayze greenstone belt in Benton Township, Ontario.

