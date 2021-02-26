Genesis Vision (GVT) Market Cap Reaches $15.76 Million

Genesis Vision (CURRENCY:GVT) traded down 9.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 26th. Over the last seven days, Genesis Vision has traded down 34.1% against the dollar. One Genesis Vision token can currently be bought for approximately $3.56 or 0.00007780 BTC on major exchanges. Genesis Vision has a total market cap of $15.76 million and $637,335.00 worth of Genesis Vision was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Genesis Vision alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.93 or 0.00054465 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $320.61 or 0.00700480 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.60 or 0.00029711 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00006522 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.59 or 0.00034054 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.52 or 0.00060120 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002185 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002186 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003676 BTC.

About Genesis Vision

Genesis Vision is a token. It was first traded on October 15th, 2017. Genesis Vision’s total supply is 4,436,644 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,426,883 tokens. The Reddit community for Genesis Vision is /r/genesisvision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Genesis Vision’s official Twitter account is @genesis_vision and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Genesis Vision is genesis.vision

Buying and Selling Genesis Vision

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genesis Vision directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Genesis Vision should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Genesis Vision using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Genesis Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Genesis Vision and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.