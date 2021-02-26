Genetron (NASDAQ:GTH) Trading Down 6%

Genetron Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GTH)’s share price dropped 6% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $24.11 and last traded at $24.59. Approximately 560,699 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 25% from the average daily volume of 448,566 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.17.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.31.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Genetron by 68.8% during the third quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 375,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,482,000 after buying an additional 153,045 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Genetron by 61.8% during the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 40,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 15,445 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Genetron by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 910,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,870,000 after acquiring an additional 155,060 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Genetron by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Genetron in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 19.56% of the company’s stock.

Genetron Holdings Limited, a precision oncology company, engages in the cancer molecular profiling, and harnessing technologies in molecular biology and data science for cancer treatment. The company offers diagnosis and monitoring services, and early liver cancer screening services through laboratory developed tests services, such as HCCscreen, a proprietary assay for the early screening of liver cancer.

