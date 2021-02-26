GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. GenMark Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 16.95% and a negative return on equity of 39.36%. GenMark Diagnostics updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ:GNMK traded up $0.75 on Friday, reaching $19.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1,966,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,292,263. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.68 and a beta of 3.02. GenMark Diagnostics has a 1-year low of $3.36 and a 1-year high of $23.59. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.29.

GNMK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of GenMark Diagnostics from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GenMark Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, GenMark Diagnostics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

In other GenMark Diagnostics news, SVP Michael Gleeson sold 1,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.35, for a total value of $27,709.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 412,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,990,698.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Tyler Jensen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $220,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 214,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,721,134. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 246,649 shares of company stock worth $3,741,020. Company insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

About GenMark Diagnostics

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular panels based on its proprietary eSensor electrochemical detection technology. It provides ePlex instrument and respiratory pathogen panel, which integrates automated nucleic acid extraction and amplification with its eSensor technology to enable operators using ePlex system to place patient sample directly into its test cartridge and obtain results.

