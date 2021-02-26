Genus plc (GNS.L) (LON:GNS) Insider Buys £24,255 in Stock

Genus plc (GNS.L) (LON:GNS) insider Iain Ferguson bought 500 shares of Genus plc (GNS.L) stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 4,851 ($63.38) per share, for a total transaction of £24,255 ($31,689.31).

LON:GNS traded up GBX 85 ($1.11) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 5,035 ($65.78). The stock had a trading volume of 160,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,646. Genus plc has a twelve month low of GBX 2,464.60 ($32.20) and a twelve month high of GBX 5,515 ($72.05). The stock has a market cap of £3.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 4,922.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 4,197.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.34, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.72.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of GBX 10.30 ($0.13) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.06%. Genus plc (GNS.L)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.46%.

Separately, Liberum Capital upped their price objective on Genus plc (GNS.L) from GBX 4,490 ($58.66) to GBX 4,760 ($62.19) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th.

About Genus plc (GNS.L)

Genus plc operates as an animal genetics company in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Russia, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Genus PIC, Genus ABS, and Research and Development. It sells sows, boars, and semen to breed pigs with various characteristics for pork production under the PIC brand.

