Genworth MI Canada (TSE:MIC) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $40.48

Genworth MI Canada Inc. (TSE:MIC) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$40.48 and traded as high as C$43.44. Genworth MI Canada shares last traded at C$43.40, with a volume of 236,723 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Securities lowered Genworth MI Canada from a “hold” rating to a “tender” rating and set a C$43.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. National Bank Financial cut Genworth MI Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “tender” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$40.00 to C$43.50 in a research note on Sunday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Genworth MI Canada from C$36.00 to C$43.50 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$43.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$40.48. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.46, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 15th. Genworth MI Canada’s dividend payout ratio is 42.79%.

Genworth MI Canada Company Profile (TSE:MIC)

Genworth MI Canada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a private residential mortgage insurer in Canada. It provides mortgage default insurance to residential mortgage homebuyers, lenders, brokers, and realtors. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oakville, Canada.

