GHOSTPRISM Trading Up 2.9% Over Last Week (GHOST)

GHOSTPRISM (CURRENCY:GHOST) traded 22.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 26th. One GHOSTPRISM coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.99 or 0.00002075 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, GHOSTPRISM has traded 2.9% higher against the dollar. GHOSTPRISM has a market capitalization of $3.68 million and approximately $118.00 worth of GHOSTPRISM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $231.93 or 0.00487684 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002102 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.72 or 0.00068802 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000925 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.90 or 0.00081799 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.39 or 0.00057601 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.02 or 0.00075743 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $218.79 or 0.00460056 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 29.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000485 BTC.

GHOSTPRISM Profile

GHOSTPRISM’s total supply is 3,729,338 coins. The official website for GHOSTPRISM is ghostxprism.com

Buying and Selling GHOSTPRISM

