Giyani Metals (CVE:WDG) Trading ∞ Higher

Giyani Metals Corp (CVE:WDG)’s stock price traded up ∞ during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15. 79,400 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 329,872 shares.

The company has a market cap of C$12.27 million and a PE ratio of -6.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.15.

Giyani Metals Company Profile (CVE:WDG)

Giyani Metals Corp., a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of gold, manganese, and precious metal mining projects in South Africa and Canada. The company holds interests in the Kgwakgwe Hill manganese mine with six prospecting licenses located in the Kanye Basin, Southeastern Botswana.

