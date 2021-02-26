Glanbia’s (GLAPF) Buy Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Glanbia (OTCMKTS:GLAPF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Glanbia to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Glanbia has an average rating of “Buy”.

GLAPF remained flat at $$12.40 during trading on Friday. Glanbia has a fifty-two week low of $9.30 and a fifty-two week high of $13.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.15.

Glanbia plc operates as a nutrition company. It operates through three segments: Glanbia Performance Nutrition, Glanbia Nutritionals, and Glanbia Ireland. The Glanbia Performance Nutrition segment manufactures and sells sports nutrition and lifestyle nutrition products in various formats, including powders, ready-to-eat bars and snacking foods, and ready-to-drink beverages through various channels, such as specialty retail, e-Commerce, and gyms, as well the food, drug, mass, and club channels.

