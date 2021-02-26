GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $10.89 Billion

Analysts predict that GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) will report $10.89 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for GlaxoSmithKline’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $10.50 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $11.29 billion. GlaxoSmithKline reported sales of $11.64 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 6.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GlaxoSmithKline will report full year sales of $45.95 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $45.09 billion to $46.82 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $48.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $47.25 billion to $48.89 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for GlaxoSmithKline.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $8.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 18.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered GlaxoSmithKline from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Friday, February 5th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

GlaxoSmithKline stock opened at $34.38 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $86.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.67. GlaxoSmithKline has a twelve month low of $31.43 and a twelve month high of $43.38.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a $0.628 dividend. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.31%. This is an increase from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.23%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSK. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline during the 3rd quarter worth about $151,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline during the 3rd quarter worth about $285,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 1,100 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. 11.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

