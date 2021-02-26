Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of ($0.51) Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NASDAQ:GBT)

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) – Investment analysts at William Blair issued their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a report issued on Thursday, February 25th. William Blair analyst R. Prasad expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.51) per share for the quarter. William Blair currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.97) by ($0.03). Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 332.94% and a negative return on equity of 56.43%.

GBT has been the topic of several other research reports. Roth Capital cut their price objective on Global Blood Therapeutics from $131.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Global Blood Therapeutics from $67.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Raymond James downgraded Global Blood Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Truist cut their target price on Global Blood Therapeutics from $78.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.82.

Shares of NASDAQ GBT traded down $1.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.61. 23,674 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,099,579. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 7.63 and a quick ratio of 7.20. Global Blood Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $36.49 and a twelve month high of $83.69. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of -9.42 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.42.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 170.9% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 27.0% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter.

Global Blood Therapeutics Company Profile

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. It is developing its lead product candidate, Oxbryta (voxelotor) tablets, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD).

