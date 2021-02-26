Global Digital Content (GDC) 24-Hour Volume Hits $255.00

Global Digital Content (CURRENCY:GDC) traded down 8.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 26th. Global Digital Content has a total market cap of $11.51 million and approximately $255.00 worth of Global Digital Content was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Global Digital Content token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Global Digital Content has traded 54.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Global Digital Content

Global Digital Content (GDC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 13th, 2013. Global Digital Content’s total supply is 4,765,815,836 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,209,198,933 tokens. Global Digital Content’s official message board is play.rankingball.com/sports#notice . The Reddit community for Global Digital Content is https://reddit.com/r/rankingball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Global Digital Content is rankingball.io . Global Digital Content’s official Twitter account is @GDCPool and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GrandCoin [GDC] is a descendant of Litecoin, it pays 1 grand per block. There is a 45 second block time – with 50 confirmations needed for a mined block to mature – and a 6 block transaction confirmation time. The TX fee is 0.1%. The difficulty is retargetted every block and the block reward halves every year. Alongside the system supports transaction messaging. “

Global Digital Content Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Global Digital Content directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Global Digital Content should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Global Digital Content using one of the exchanges listed above.

