Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,327 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.16% of Global Medical REIT worth $1,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global Medical REIT by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 101,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Global Medical REIT by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 64,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Global Medical REIT by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 9,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Global Medical REIT by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 63,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Global Medical REIT in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 64.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Medical REIT stock opened at $13.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.44. The company has a market capitalization of $662.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.88 and a beta of 0.72. Global Medical REIT Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.98 and a fifty-two week high of $15.78.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Global Medical REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Global Medical REIT has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.40.

About Global Medical REIT

Global Medical REIT Inc is net-lease medical office REIT that acquires purpose-built specialized healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to strong healthcare systems and physician groups with leading market share.

