Global Partners (GLP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, March 5th. Analysts expect Global Partners to post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:GLP opened at $20.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Global Partners has a 1 year low of $6.30 and a 1 year high of $21.98. The company has a market cap of $682.96 million, a P/E ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.95%. Global Partners’s payout ratio is 209.52%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Global Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th.

Global Partners Company Profile

Global Partners LP engages in the purchasing, selling, gathering, blending, storing, and logistics of transporting gasoline and gasoline blendstocks, distillates, residual oil, renewable fuels, crude oil, and propane to wholesalers, retailers, and commercial customers in the New England states and New York.

