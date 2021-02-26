Global Social Chain Reaches Market Cap of $4.42 Million (GSC)

Global Social Chain (CURRENCY:GSC) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 26th. One Global Social Chain coin can now be purchased for $0.0076 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Global Social Chain has a market cap of $4.42 million and approximately $117,139.00 worth of Global Social Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Global Social Chain has traded 22.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Global Social Chain

Global Social Chain is a coin. Its genesis date was April 7th, 2018. Global Social Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 581,849,230 coins. Global Social Chain’s official Twitter account is @gsc_socialchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Global Social Chain’s official website is www.gsc.social . The official message board for Global Social Chain is medium.com/@gsc_socialchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Global Social Chain is an Ethereum-based social network platform. The platform offers a list of services opened to third parties, such as e-commerce, social networking, games, etc. It also features a gift system, rewards system, copyrights system, etc. GSC is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the Global Social Chain ecosystem. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Global Social Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Global Social Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Global Social Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

