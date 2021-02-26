Global X China Biotech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:CHB) Stock Price Down 2.2%

Global X China Biotech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:CHB)’s share price was down 2.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $17.23 and last traded at $17.26. Approximately 5,578 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 8,562 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.65.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.21.

