Global X Gold Explorers ETF (NYSEARCA:GOEX) Trading Down 2.9%

Global X Gold Explorers ETF (NYSEARCA:GOEX) was down 2.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $29.17 and last traded at $29.72. Approximately 23,882 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 32,371 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.62.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.82.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Global X Gold Explorers ETF by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Global X Gold Explorers ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in Global X Gold Explorers ETF by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 54,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,915,000 after acquiring an additional 4,904 shares during the period. Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Global X Gold Explorers ETF by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc. now owns 102,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,570,000 after acquiring an additional 17,119 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Global X Gold Explorers ETF by 223.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 71,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,519,000 after acquiring an additional 49,657 shares during the period.

